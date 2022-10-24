Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $92.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $134.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.05.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.