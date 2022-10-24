Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,025 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.6 %

RY opened at $89.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average is $97.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.91%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.