Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,985 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 83.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

