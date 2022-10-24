Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,490 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,731,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $19,603,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after buying an additional 234,135 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,116,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after buying an additional 167,251 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 2.0 %
Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $52.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $155.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.23.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
