Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,070 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after buying an additional 330,792 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,465,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,734,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the period. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.71.

HSBC stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.57.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

