Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 570 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in RH by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 107,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,314,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,854,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,425,000 after buying an additional 49,179 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,585. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.75.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $235.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.53. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $689.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.48 EPS. Analysts expect that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

