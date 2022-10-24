Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,080 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KRG opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -141.94%.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also

