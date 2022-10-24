Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,940 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.5 %

HOMB stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 45.21%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $427,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $197,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $503,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $427,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.