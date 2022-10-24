Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TTE. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. HSBC increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

