Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 143.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

