Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 1,290 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,025,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,803,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after buying an additional 1,534,540 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,608,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,194,000 after buying an additional 1,235,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTG. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

MTG opened at $12.28 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $297.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

