Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 1,515 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,711,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,736,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Avient by 30.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Avient by 0.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 335,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $32.94 on Monday. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

