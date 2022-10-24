Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 335 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 13.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 24.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 74,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradata by 146.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 31.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $30.46 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.