Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,013 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 278,903 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,507 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.93.

AKAM stock opened at $85.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.