Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 200.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SIG opened at $55.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.