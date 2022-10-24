Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in ChampionX by 421.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 264,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 214,151 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ChampionX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in ChampionX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of CHX opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.52.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $932.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 37.98%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

