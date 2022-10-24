Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 24.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

