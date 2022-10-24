Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARWR. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $32.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $84.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

