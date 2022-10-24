Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 69.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.50. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

