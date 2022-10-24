Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 291.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NYSE UNFI opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.98.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

