Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $69.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

