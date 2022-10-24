Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $87.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.95. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

