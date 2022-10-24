Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 28.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 214,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 48,093 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.58%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

