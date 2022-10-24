Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225,980 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

EEM opened at $35.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.