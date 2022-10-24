Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 818.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on R. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $73.73 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.33. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

