Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $33.56 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.47 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

