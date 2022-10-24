Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $74.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $98.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $440.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.24 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.