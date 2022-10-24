Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $72,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PNM opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

