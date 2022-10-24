Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 230.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter worth $89,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Maximus by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,554.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $184,778.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,337.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Up 1.3 %

MMS stock opened at $56.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average is $63.95.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.