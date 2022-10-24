Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $64,170.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,343.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $64,170.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,343.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,003,851 shares of company stock worth $363,235,809. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

