Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.52.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $93.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.95 and its 200 day moving average is $104.97.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

