Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,472,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,399,000 after acquiring an additional 284,741 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4,682.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 218,884 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bio-Techne by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,870,000 after purchasing an additional 101,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $282.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.40 and its 200 day moving average is $350.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $272.01 and a 12 month high of $531.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

