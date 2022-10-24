Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,215 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,406,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,310,000 after buying an additional 47,737 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Stericycle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after acquiring an additional 51,885 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 10.1% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,371,000 after purchasing an additional 280,552 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114,639 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Stericycle stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

