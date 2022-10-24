Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 585 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Etsy by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 9.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 4.6% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.09.

Etsy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $97.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $290,016.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,071,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $290,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $15,044,016. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

