Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,375 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HBI opened at $7.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hanesbrands

In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

