Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $163,840,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $57,909,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $47,147,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $37,511,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 169.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,437,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $25.83 on Monday. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

