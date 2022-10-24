Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,862,075.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,862,075.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $83,601.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,638.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,819 shares of company stock worth $3,100,161. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.45.

Shares of SNX opened at $85.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.88. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.