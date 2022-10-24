Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 110.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 176,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $94.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.03.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $300,453.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,538.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $300,453.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,538.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,455 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

