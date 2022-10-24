Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

