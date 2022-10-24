Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WD-40 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 27.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $151.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $255.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.49. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of -0.18.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.67%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $177.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

