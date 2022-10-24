Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,920 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,036,000 after buying an additional 2,441,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,549,000 after buying an additional 261,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,757,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,154,000 after buying an additional 163,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,900 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First BanCorp. Stock Up 1.2 %

FBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $227.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.