Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 13,775 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 134.0% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 5.14%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

