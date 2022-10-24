Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AES by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,717,000 after buying an additional 832,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AES by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,435,000 after buying an additional 102,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AES by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,927,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,888,000 after acquiring an additional 46,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of AES stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $27.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

