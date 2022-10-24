Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

