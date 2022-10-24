Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 685 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 917,939 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CarMax by 19.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after purchasing an additional 816,847 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,287,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,532,000 after purchasing an additional 452,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $55.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $89.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.05 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

