Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

XYL opened at $92.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $134.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

