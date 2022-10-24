Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

