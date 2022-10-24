Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,145 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $230,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.2 %

COOP stock opened at $41.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

