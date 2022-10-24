Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $259.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.82. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $248.17 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.