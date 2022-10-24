Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $317.15 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.64.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.32.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

